TSBIE supplementary exam 2019: Date sheet released, exams to start from May 16, 2019

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the date sheet for the supplementary examinations 2019 on its official webiste@bie.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The exams are for those who could not have passed their subjects or two in the TS inter exams. The exams will start from May 16, 2019, for both first and second-year intermediate students. The exams will be concluded on May 27, 2019. The exams for practicals will be conducted from May 28 to May 31, 2019. The ethics and humans will be held on June 1, 2019, at 10 am to 1 pm. The environment education exam will be conducted on June 3 from 10 am to 1 pm.

The board has also started the revaluation process and the students can apply for recounting, scanned copy-cum re-verification of answer sheets.

Telangana Inter exam re-evaluation/recounting

Step 1: Log on to the official website @tsbie.cgg.gov.in and click on ‘Student online services

Step 2: On the left-hand side of the page, click on ‘Re-verification of valued answer scripts/recounting of marks’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on ‘Get data’

Step 5: Follow the steps and complete the transaction

Pass percentage:

Students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in every subject.

TSBIE had conducted TS Inter 1st year exam from February 27 to March 16 and the second year exam was held from February 28 to March 18, 2019, at various centres across the state. Last year, the overall pass percentage of TS second-year students was 67.06 per cent. The overall pass percentage of TS first year 2018 was 62.35 per cent. Out of 4.98 lakh candidates who had appeared for the 2018 second year exam, a total of 2.88 lakh candidates had cleared the examination.

