Telangana TS ICET Results 2018: The Telangana ICET results are going to be announced by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on its official website soon. Candidates are advised to check the official website to avail their Telangana TS ICET results 2018 as soon as it is out at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana TS ICET Results 2018: The TS ICET 2018 results are likely to be declared by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on its official website today. The examination is conducted by the Kakatiya University on behalf of TSCHE for admissions into the MBA and MCA programmes for the academic year 2018-19 at various universities across the state of Telangana.

Moreover, the TS ICET 2018 exam was a computer-based test where more than 60 thousand candidates had appeared this year for admissions into various courses. The preliminary answer key and response sheet was recently released by the examination conducting body after the examinations for the candidates who appeared in the examination. Apart from the official website, candidates can also check the third party websites such as India Results to avail TS ICET 2018 results online.

Candidates can check the following steps to download Telangana ICET Results 2018:

Log on to the official website of Telangana ICET: icet.tsche.ac.in Search for the link that read “ICET Results 2018” on the home page, and click on it Candidates will be directed to a new window Enter the necessary details such as roll number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer, laptop or mobile phone Download the result and take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

This year, more than 60 thousand students have reportedly appeared in the TS ICET 2018 examination. The examination was conducted at 60 centres across the state on May 23 and 24. The TS ICET 2018 counselling dates will be announced soon on the official website of Kakatiya University around the first week of July 2018.

To go to the official link of Telangana ICET click here: http://icet.tsche.ac.in/

