The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the official notification for the physical measurement test (PMT) and physical efficiency test on its website tslprb.in. There were 2,24,741 students who sat for the test and 1,17,660 have qualified the exam.

The PMT/PET exam has concluded, and out of 54,198, there will be 44,226 men and 9,972 women who will remain in the competition for 1,217 posts of sub-inspector (SI) civil. For notified posts of PC Civil, there will be 80,527 men eligible for the post out of 1,05,061, while the remaining 24,534 will be women.

Here’s how to check the result:

Step 1: Go to official website tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to candidates’ log-in section

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as registration number

Step 4: Get your result

A total of 1,18, 428 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The official notification also says that over 1.5 lakh candidates will be taking the final written exam for the post of PC Civil. Similarly, more than 54,000 candidates will be giving the FWE for the post of sub-inspector (SI) civil.

