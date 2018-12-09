TSLPRB Hall Tickets 2018: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the admit card for the recruitment to the posts of sub-inspector (SI) on the official website tslprb.in. The interested and eligible candidates are requested top invite the applications for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) examination.

TSLPRB Hall Tickets 2018: The admit card for the recruitment to the posts of sub-inspector (SI) will be released has been released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on the official website tslprb.in. The Board has invited the applications for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) examination. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to download the admit card for the required position the official website.

The admit card has been released at 8 a.m on 9th December onwards. The service will be available till 12 midnight on 15th December 2018 by logging into their respective user accounts on the TSLPRB official website.

Following are the steps to download the TSLPRB SI hall tickets 2018

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board, tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the sub-inspector section, click on the link ‘Download the hall ticket’

Step 3: You will be directed towards to a new page

Step 4: On the login page, enter your registration number and other details

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future purposes

TSLPRB: Vacancy details

Following are the number of seats for the vacant posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 710

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 5

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 175

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in 15th Bn, TSSP in Police Department: 16

Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 19

Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 15

Assistant Matron in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 2

Selection Procedure

Candidates will have to undergo the following tests.

Preliminary Written Test (PWT)

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More