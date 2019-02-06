TSLPRB Admit Card 2019: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has published the revised PMT, PET admit card or call letter on the official website for candidates appearing in the upcoming Physical Measurement and the Physical Efficiency tests. All those who are appearing for the tests are advised to log into the official website of TSLPRB – tslprb.in and download their respective admit cards by following the instructions given for the convenience of the candidates here.

According to a notification on the official website, the link to download the revised Admit Card / Intimation Letter of PMT / PET has been activated from 8 am on 5th February. Candidates must note that the link will get deactivated on 9th February 2019 at 12 midnight. Candidates will be shortlisted for the posts based on their performance in the examination under the Telangana Police.

Candidates can check the following steps to download the TSLPRB PMT/PET Admit Card 2019:

Candidates will have to log in to the official website of TSLPRB – tslprb.in Search for the link which says ‘TSLPRB SI PET PMT exam admit card’ and click on it on the homepage On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window Here, enter all the necessary details required and click on the Submit button The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen Download the same and take a print out of your admit card for future use

Also, those who are appearing in the upcoming PET and PMT must note that the exam will now be held from February 11, 2019.

Direct link to go to the official website of TSLPRB: https://www.tslprb.in/(S(uuw5jfmxkcjk4gtzmzzzzhqd))/

