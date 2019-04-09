The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), Hyderabad has issued notifications related to the date and time of SI/Constable exam. As the authorities have wrapped the process of final Physical Measurement Tests (PMT) and Physical Efficiency test (PET) and have announced its result, they have released dates for the next. The candidates who wish to crack the test are advised to start revising and making their preparations stronger,

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), Hyderabad has finally announced the result for final Physical Measurement Tests (PMT) and Physical Efficiency test (PET). As per the latest notifications, the final examination for TSLPRB constable and SI jobs will be conducted from this April 20 to May 19, 2019. The candidates who wish to sit for the examination should keep a regular check on the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB).

The results say that approximately 1.71 lakh people have qualified the test which happened in 11 constituencies of Telangana. The selection process was divided into different levels. The PMT/PET procedure got completed about 10 days ago. There was a 2 day session on March 28 and 29, organised by a committee of Chief Superintendents and Experts at the SAR CPL Amberpet, Hyderabad which marked the end of PMT/PET process also.

The candidates who wish to check their PMT/PET final results can directly go to the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board. The reports are available on the website. The candidates just have to provide required credentials to open their individual id and see it.

As of now, after PMT and PET, around 54,198 Candidates (44,226 Men and 9,972 Women) are left to compete for the available vacancies of SI Civil 1,217 posts and on the other hand, 1,05,061 (80,527 Men and 24,534 women) will be appearing to fight for 16,925 vacancies.

The candidates should know that at minor level of Preliminary written test, the total percentage required to qualify for the posts of SI Civil and/or equivalent has risen from 50.80 in the year 2015-2016 to about 62.15% in the present year. There has been a visib le and significant rise of 11.35 points in total percentage.

To get the updates of latest notifications issued by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, the candidates should keep an eye on the official website. All the important dates, syllabus, changes and timing should be strictly kept in mind.

