TSLPRB Police Constable Final Result 2019: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the provisional selection list of candidates on the official website - tslprb.in. Candidates can check the TSLPRB Police Constable Final Result by following the steps given below in this article.

How to check the TSLPRB Police Constable Final Result 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website – www.tslprb.in

On the homepage, under the SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent option click on the link that reads, “List of Candidates Selected Provisionally New”

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, the following tabs will be shown

21 PC CIVIL

22 PC AR

23 PC SAR CPL

24 PC TSSP

25 Constable in SPF

26 Firemen

27 Warders (Male)

28 Warders (Female)

The list of candidates will be displayed on the screen

Download and check if your name exists on the list

Keep a copy of the pdf for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the Selection List of Candidates Provisionally

Those who are selected will be posted as Constables in Telangana Special Protection Force Department. Selection cut-offs for 21 PC CIVIL, 22 PC AR, 23 PC SAR CPL, 24 PC TSSP, 25 Constable in SPF, 26 Firemen, 27 Warders (Male), and 28 Warders (Female) have been published on the official website of the Board. For more details, candidates are advised to check the TSLPRB official website.

Here’s the link to check the Selection Cut Off for Constable posts: https://www.tslprb.in/Cutoffs/25%20spf.pdf

