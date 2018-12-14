TSLPRB recruitment 2018: The admit card for the second instalment of recruitment by the Telangana state-level police recruitment board has been released on Saturday, December 15 on its official website – tslprb.in. The interested candidates can download the admit card from the official website from, midnight of December 15 onwards.

TSLPRB recruitment 2018: The Telangana state-level police recruitment board is all set to release the admit card for the second instalment of recruitment in the Telangana police department will be released on Saturday, December 15 (TSLPRB) on its official website – tslprb.in. The interested candidates are requested to download the admit card from the official website from, midnight of December 15 onwards.

The qualified candidates will go for the second round of recruitment for the physical eligibility test (PET). According to the latest official notification, the PET which was expected to be held on December 17, 2018 by the TSLPRB has been postponed. The revised date is expected to be declared soon. These tickets will be valid for the new issued exam dates.

A total of 4,49,650 candidates had appeared for the written exam. Of which 2,28,865 have qualified after taking pass percentage at 50.90 per cent.

The written test qualifiers will be competing in the PET test for 16,000 posts. The posts are to be filled in various departments including police, disaster response and fire services department, prisons and correctional services department, and special protection force.

Exam Venue: The TSLPRB would be conducting PMT / PET at four centres in Hyderabad. At two centres in Warangal and at one centre each of the Districts of Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad and this process is likely to be completed within a period 35-40 working days, by the first week of February 2019.

Other Options to get admit cards: Candidates who cannot download the admit cards from the official website may send e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.

According to the official release, day-wise scheduling of the candidates will remain the same (in the same serial order) with modification only of the dates of the conduct of the PMT / PET which will be informed in due course.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More