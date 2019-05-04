TSLPRB releases preliminary answer key 2018 for Constable posts @ tslprb.in: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released Telangana Police Answer Key 2018 for Constable posts on its official site @ tslprb.in. Those who have appeared for the TSLPRB Constable posts examination 2018 can visit the official websites to check their results.

TSLPRB releases preliminary answer key 2018 for Constable posts @ tslprb.in: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released Telangana Police Answer Key 2018 for Constable posts on its official site @ tslprb.in. Those who have appeared for the TSLPRB Constable posts examination 2018 can visit the official websites to check their results. On April 28, 2019, the board had conducted the General Studies Paper for the SCT PC Civil and/or equivalent Posts and Technical Paper for SCT PC IT&C posts. Preliminary keys for the above two test have been made available @ tslprb.in from May 3, 2019.

Earlier, the TSLPRB has claimed that the final written examinations for SCT PC Civil posts and SCT PC IT&C posts have been conducted successfully. The selection process for Telangana Police Constable exam 2018 has a preliminary written test followed by Physical Measurement Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and Final written exam.

The notification released by the board also informed that the candidates can raise objections on the preliminary key for each question of each paper individually. A web template will be made available on the candidates’ respective accounts till May 6, 2019, 5 pm onwards. The candidates can raise an objection by uploading any supporting Documents / Material in pdf/jpeg format, as attachments.

“Objections with insufficient information will not be considered. No manual representations will be entertained in this regard. It may please be noted that the Scanned Copies of respective OMR Sheets of the Candidates of all the relevant Papers will be hosted in the respective user accounts for the reference and record of the candidates at the time of publishing the Final Keys,” read the notification.

About TSLPRB

TSLPRB is a recruitment agency which recruits aspirants in the Telangana Police Department through written test followed by a physical test, medical test and interviews. It published all the information on the official website.

