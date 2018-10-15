TSLPRB Result 2018: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has announced the results of TS Police Constable Result 2018 on the official website on October 14, 2018 at around 7 pm. The examination was conducted on September 30. Around 4,49, 650 candidates appeared, out of the total, 2,28,865 candidates qualified the examination.

TSLPRB Result 2018: Here are the steps to check TS Police Constable Result 2018 @tslprb.in

TSLPRB Result 2018: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board declared the TS Police Constable Result 2018 on October 14, 2018 at around 7 pm on the official website tslprb.in. The TS Police Constable Examination 2018 was conducted on September 30, for which around 4,49, 650 candidates appeared. Out of the total, 2,28,865 candidates qualified the examination. The average marks are 68 and the highest marks is 151 out of 200.

Candidates who have qualified the first round, are now required to fill the online application form for the second round for the further recruitment process. A total of 16,925 posts are needed to be filled.

The candidates who haven’t checked the result till now are advised to visit the official website.

Following are the steps to check the results TS Police Constable 2018.

1. Open the official website of the Board – tslprb.in

2. On the homepage, click on the option TS police Constable Result 2018.

3. Click on the notification link

4. It will redirect to a login page where you can fill the details

5. Now, click on the view result option

6. Your TS Police Constable result 2018 will be displayed on the screen.

7. Download it or take a print out of the same for future purpose

There is also a direct link to check the result.

The answer keys were released on October 5, and the last date for raising objections till 5. p.m on October 8, 2018.

On Sunday, October 15 2018, there was a heavy traffic on the website, leading to an inconvenience in accessing the result. Now, the website is running smoothly and if not checked then candidates are advised to quickly visit the website.

