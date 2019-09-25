TSLPRB result 2019 released: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has declared the result of the Police constable. Applicants can check the result on its official website @tslprb.in.

TSLPRB result 2019 released: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, Hyderabad has announced the result of a Police Constable. The provisional selection list has been issued on its official website @tslprb.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the list to check the selection result.

Candidates, who qualified in final written examination for these posts, have been emailed on their respective login areas on the TSLPRB’s official website. Candidates can also check the cut off marks on online.

Candidates were selected for a total of 17,156 posts, in which 13,373 were men and 2,652 were female candidates. Candidates can know their reservations information regarding the selection lists of Police constable posts by 5 pm on October 1. For this, candidates have to pay a service fee of Rs. SC and ST candidates pay Rs.1000 and Rs 2000 if the candidates are from a different state.

TSLPRB result 2019 released: How to check

Go to official website @tslprb.in

Click on the link TSLPRB Police Constable final result 2019 flashing on the screen

You will redirect to another page

Fill the details and click on submit button

TSLPRB Police constable will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download the result for further reference

The provisional selection has been completed which is based performance of the respective qualifying candidates in the physical efficiency test and final written examination. The Academic Qualifications or Reservation or Age-Relaxation or Horizontal Reservation have been primarily verified during the certificate verification conducted at 17 verification centers during 3r – 4th Weeks of June.

Of the 17,156 posts in Telangana, 16,925 are civil constable posts. Police recruitment board officials took care not to make any mistakes in the final results. Eligible candidates were checked twice and released the results without any injustice

Official website

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App