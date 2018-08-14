Telangana Police Recruitment Exam 2018: The hall tickets for the TSLPRB SI Prelims 2018 examination can be downloaded from August 16, a notification on the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) said. The exam for SI posts is scheduled to be conducted on August 26, 2018.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Tuesday announced that the candidates can soon download their respective hall ticket for the TSLPRB SI Prelims 2018 examination. In a notification carrying the same information, the board said that the applicants can download their hall tickets to the preliminary written examination for TSLPRB SI Recruitment 2018 from August 16, 2018, onwards. Candidates can visit the official website @ tslprb.in to download their admit cards. Meanwhile, the SI PWT 2018 is slated to take place on August 26, 2018.

Along with the official notification, a series of instructions is also available for the candidates on the official website. It is advised to the candidates that they should carry the hall tickets to the examination centre else they won’t be allowed to take the examination. Also, the students looking forward to appearing for the examination are advised to go through the instructions carefully.

Coming to the hall tickets, the students will get to know about their reporting time, examination centre and other useful details which will be provided through the admit cards. Keep in the account, that the candidates are required to carry a print out of the hall tickets and two passport size photographs. They need to paste the passport size photographs on the admit cards as per the instructions.

The notification also reads that the hall ticket of the examination will be released at 8 pm on tslprb.in. Also, the preliminary examination will be conducted on August 26, 2018, across the state. There are total 1271 TSLPRB SCT SI posts available and over 1,88,715 candidates have applied for the post.

Click to get an access to the direct link to the online notification on hall tickets to TSLPRB SI Prelims 2018 examination.

