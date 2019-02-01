TSLPRB SI Exam: The revised admit cards for the physical efficiency test (PET) and physical measurement test (PMT) for the recruitment exam for the post of sub-inspector (SI) will be released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on the official website tslprb.in. The examination is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2019. Prior to this, the examination centres have been listed by the TSLPRB to conduct the exam.

TSLPRB SI PET PMT exam: The dates of the physical efficiency test (PET) and physical measurement test (PMT) for the recruitment exam for the post of sub-inspector (SI) has been rescheduled by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB). The examination is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2019. The revised admit cards for the same will be released on the official website tslprb.in. Prior to this, the examination centres have been listed by the TSLPRB to conduct the exam.

The examination will be held in the exam centres situated at Goshamahal, Hyderabad and KU Grounds, and Warangal. After the first level, the candidates who have been qualified for PMT / PET can download the revised admit cards or intimation letters from 8 am onwards on February 5, 2019.

The hall tickets will be made available till February 9, 2019 midnight. The candidates are requested to download the admit cards immediately as after this, the link will be deactivated.

The candidates are requested to download their admit cards before the deadlines.

Here is the important instruction for the candidate.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without a print out of the admit card

A valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs will be required.

Self-Attested Photocopy of Community Certificate issued by Government of Telangana

Self-Attested Photocopy of Ex-Serviceman / No-Objection Certificate (by Personnel yet to be discharged)

Self-Attested Photocopy of Agency Area Certificate for Aboriginal ST Candidates issued by government of Telangana

TSLPRB PMT/ PET schedule released: Important dates

The recruitment process begins on February 11

Download of admit card on February 5-9, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More