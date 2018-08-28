TSLPRB SI Recruitment 2018: The TSLPRB SI 2018 preliminary examination Answer Keys have been published on the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB). Candidates can now download the Answer Keys by logging into the official website with the help of the steps given here.

TSLPRB SI Recruitment 2018: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the TSLPRB SI Answer Key 2018 or answer keys for TSLPRB SI 2018 preliminary examination on its official website on Monday, August 27, 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the examination conducted by the authority for the Telangana State Police recruitment can log into the official website and download the TSLPRB SI 2018 Answer Key at tslprb.in.

According to reports in a leading daily, there are more than 1,217 vacancies which will be filled through the ongoing recruitment process by the TSLPRB and the TSLPRB SI Recruitment 2018 examination of which was conducted on August 26, 2018.

Reports also say that more than 1.8 lakh candidates have applied for the TSLPRB SCT SI posts. The candidates will be selected on basis of their performance in the Preliminary Written Test, Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test.

How to check the TSLPRB Recruitment 2018 preliminary examination Answer Keys?

Log in to the official website of TSLPRB, tslprb.in Search for the link that reads, “TSLPRB SCT SI 2018 Answer Keys” and click on it Candidates will be directed to a different page or PDF Download the page or PDF containing the roll numbers of the qualified candidates take a print out for reference if necessary

To go to the official website of TSLPRB and download the answer keys directly, click on this link: https://www.tslprb.in/

