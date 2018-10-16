TSLPRB TS Police Constable Result 2018: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has declared the TSLPRB TS Police Constable Exam 2018 result on its official website. Candidates can now check the same by logging into tslprb.in.

TSLPRB TS Police Constable Result 2018: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board or TSLPRB has released the result for TSLPRB TS Police Constable Exam 2018. According to reports, the results were released on Sunday, October 14, 2018, on the official website of the Board. Candidates who had appeared in the Test can check their respective results by logging into the official website – tslprb.in. The candidates are advised to follow the instruction given below to download the results.

Meanwhile, it has been learned from the latest updates that the Answer Keys of the TSLPRB TS Police Constable Exam 2018 has also been published by the Board on its official website. candidates can now check the same and raise objections through the Board’s website if necessary. The direct link to download the answer key and check the results are given here.

Reports say that more than 4.4 lakh candidates appeared for the TS Police Constable Examination 2018 out of which more than 2.2 lakh candidates have qualified in the examination. Those who have qualified now needs to fill up the online application form for the next round of selection process of the recruitment drive. Meanwhile, this recruitment drive has been conducted by the Board to fill up 16,925 posts.

How to download the TSLPRB TS Police Constable PWT Result 2018?

Visit the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) – tslprb.in Search for the link that reads, “PWT Result 2018” and click on it Candidates will be taken to a different window Here, a login to the candidate portal with your mobile number and password The result sheet will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print out for the same if necessary for future reference

To go to the official website directly and download the TSLPRB TS Police Constable Result 2018: https://www.tslprb.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More