TSPR Telangana Panchayati Raj Department recruitment 2019: TS Panchayat Raj has issued a notification informing about 311 vacancies. It is estimated that vacancies for the posts of Mandala Panchayat Officer, Mandala Parishad Development Officer, Divisional Panchayat Officer, District Panchayat Officer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer.
Panchayat Raj Department, Government of Telangana will do the process of recruitment by inviting applications and doing the further process of recruitment.
TSPR Telangana Panchayati Raj Department recruitment 2019: Vacancies
A total number of vacancies available: 311 posts
Divisional Panchayati Officer: 40 posts
Mandala Parishad Development Officer: 101 posts
Mandala Panchayati Officer: 101 posts
Jilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer(CEO): 23 posts
Deputy Chief Executive Officer: 23 posts
Jilla Panchayati Officer: 23 posts
TSPR Telangana Panchayati Raj Department recruitment 2019: Important details
Organisation: Telangana Panchayati Raj department
Post Name: Jila Parishad chief executive officer Jila Parishad deputy chief executive officer district Panchayati officer divisional Panchayati officer Mandal Parishad Development Officer and Mandal Panchayati officer
Job Area: Telangana
Number of vacancies: 311
The application process starts: September 3, 2019
Last date(Extended) to submit fees of the form: September 14, 2019
Last date(Extended) to submit the form: September 15, 2019
Application Mode: Online
Minimum age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 39 years
Application Fees: General Candidates- Rs 800 and SC, ST, OBC(Non-creamy layer), PH and Ex-Serviceman- Rs 400
Qualification Required: Candidate must have a degree of any university in India, recognized by University Grand Commission(UGC). Working computer knowledge is also compulsory.
Selection Process: Examination based on OMR, the final selection will be based on the number of marks scored by the candidates in the written examination of paper 1 and 2
Official Website: tspr.nic.in