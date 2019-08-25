TSPR Telangana Panchayati Raj Department recruitment 2019: Scroll down to know age limit, form fees, required qualification and other necessary details.

TSPR Telangana Panchayati Raj Department recruitment 2019: TS Panchayat Raj has issued a notification informing about 311 vacancies. It is estimated that vacancies for the posts of Mandala Panchayat Officer, Mandala Parishad Development Officer, Divisional Panchayat Officer, District Panchayat Officer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer.

Panchayat Raj Department, Government of Telangana will do the process of recruitment by inviting applications and doing the further process of recruitment.

TSPR Telangana Panchayati Raj Department recruitment 2019: Vacancies

A total number of vacancies available: 311 posts



Divisional Panchayati Officer: 40 posts

Mandala Parishad Development Officer: 101 posts

Mandala Panchayati Officer: 101 posts

Jilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer(CEO): 23 posts

Deputy Chief Executive Officer: 23 posts

Jilla Panchayati Officer: 23 posts

TSPR Telangana Panchayati Raj Department recruitment 2019: Important details

Organisation: Telangana Panchayati Raj department

Post Name: Jila Parishad chief executive officer Jila Parishad deputy chief executive officer district Panchayati officer divisional Panchayati officer Mandal Parishad Development Officer and Mandal Panchayati officer

Job Area: Telangana

Number of vacancies: 311

The application process starts: September 3, 2019

Last date(Extended) to submit fees of the form: September 14, 2019

Last date(Extended) to submit the form: September 15, 2019

Application Mode: Online

Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 39 years

Application Fees: General Candidates- Rs 800 and SC, ST, OBC(Non-creamy layer), PH and Ex-Serviceman- Rs 400

Qualification Required: Candidate must have a degree of any university in India, recognized by University Grand Commission(UGC). Working computer knowledge is also compulsory.

Selection Process: Examination based on OMR, the final selection will be based on the number of marks scored by the candidates in the written examination of paper 1 and 2

Official Website: tspr.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App