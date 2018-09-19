TSPRRE 2018: According to a notification released on its official website tsprrecruitment.in, the exam date of the Telangana State Panchayat Secretary has been shifted from October 4 to October 10. The candidates who have applied for the Telangana State Panchayat Secretary post can visit the official website of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Department ( TSPRRE ) for more details.

The candidates who have applied for the Telangana State Panchayat Secretary post can visit the official website of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Department (TSPRRE) for more details.

The details are given below:

Official Links:

1) tspri.cgg.gov.in

2) tsprrecruitment.in.

Time Table:

Date of written examination for Paper 1 and Paper 2 has been rescheduled to be held on October 10, 2018 (Wednesday) in two shifts:

Paper 1: From 10.00 am to 12.00 pm

Paper 2: From 3.00 pm to 5 pm

Vacancy:

The TSPRRE is conducting TS Junior Panchayat Secretary Recruitment Examination for 9,355 posts

Last Date:

The application for the post was open from September 9, 2018, to September 15, 2018, midnight.

The last date for fee payment was September 14, 2018.

