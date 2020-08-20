Telangana State Public Service Commission, or TSPSC, has revealed the date on which the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) Admit Cards/Hall Tickets will be available for download.

Telangana State Public Service Commission, or TSPSC, has revealed the date on which the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) Admit Cards/Hall Tickets will be available for download. The test will be held for the posts of Junior Assistant, Junior Assistant cum Typist, Junior Steno and Typist.

Eligible and interested candidates for the may read the notification issued TSPSC on its official website, tspsc.gov.in. As per this notification by TSPSC, eligible candidates can download their Admit Cards/Hall Tickets after 5:00 p.m. on August 24 from its official website.

The test, to be conducted on August 27, will determine the skill of candidates in Office Automation with the use of Computer and Associated Software for 4th and 5th Spell certificate verification for the aforementioned posts. Candidates can download their Admit Cards on 24 August after entering their credentials.

Also read: SSC Results 2020: MTS Paper 2, CGL Tier 2 results and notice for JE Paper 2 result released @ssc.nic.in

Also read: Delhi Police recruitment 2020: Apply Online @ssc.nic.in, check details here

All test participants should note that only those who do well in the written examination along with the computer test will be selected, not solely on the basis of their performance in the latter. As per TSPSC, candidates have to clear the Proficiency Test for the selection. It is merely a qualification test and any marks gained by candidates will not be counted for the purpose of selection.

Further details regarding the Admit Card and CPT dates can be found on the official website.

Also read: UPPSC BEO 2020 answer key released @uppsc.up.nic.in: Download and submit objections by 25th August