TSPSC Group 4 Exam 2018: The Telangana State Public Service Commission has published the admit cards/hall tickets for the upcoming recruitment examination of TSPSC Group 4 and other posts on its official website. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the examination can download the admit card or hall tickets from the website – http://ht.tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 4 Exam 2018 has been scheduled to be conducted on October 7, 2018. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards before the commencement of the examination. Candidates must also note that failing to produce the admit cards or hall tickets ate the venue of the exam will not allow them to appear in the examination.

Candidates can download the TSPSC Group 4 Admit Card/Hall Ticket 2018 by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of TSPSC or Telangana State Public Service Commission – http://ht.tspsc.gov.in Search for the link that reads, “Hall ticket Download for Notification nos. 10/2018 , 11/2018 , 17/2018 & 18/2018.0” and click on the same Candidates will be taken to a different window Here, enter the TSPSC ID and Date of Birth of the candidate Click on ‘Submit’ The TSPSC Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Take a print out of the same for future reference

To directly download the Admit card/Hall Tickets click on this link: http://ht.tspsc.gov.in/HTDownloadGIVJAGHMCBCL2018.tspsc

