TSPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2018: The TSPSC Group 4 Exam Answer Key is likely to be released on the official website soon, as per reports in a leading daily. The examination was conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission or TSPSC on October 7, 2018, for candidates who have applied for the recruitment of Group 4 posts.
The candidates who have appeared for the Group 4 recruitment examination conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission can check their Answer Key by logging into the website and downloading the PDF from it. Candidates need to visit – tspsc.gov.in to avail the TSPSC Group 4 Exam Answer Key. The steps to download and the direct link to avail the Answer Key has been given below:
ALSO READ: Hurry! UPTET 2018 application fee submission closes by 6:00PM today
How to download the TSPSC Group 4 Exam Answer Key 2018?
- Visit the official website of Telangana Public Service Commission – tspsc.gov.in
- Search for the link that reads, “TSPSC Gp 4 Exam Answer Key 2018” on the homepage and click on the same
- Candidates will be redirected to a different page
- A PDF will appear, download it and take a print out of the same for future reference
To go to the official website directly and download the Answer Key, click on this link: https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/
ALSO READ: MPPSC SET 2018 official notification released @ mppsc.nic.in, check details
ALSO READ: CSPHCL recruitment 2018: CSPHCL invites job applications for 670 data entry operator posts @ cspdcl.co.in
Leave a Reply