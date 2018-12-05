TSPSC Group 4 recruitment 2018: The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the final answer keys for the Group 4 examinations on the official website of the commission @ tspsc.gov.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, October 7 for the recruitment of 1,595 vacant positions in the Telangana government.

TSPSC Group 4 recruitment 2018: The final answer keys for the Group 4 examinations on December has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission on the official website of the commission, tspsc.gov.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, October 7 for the recruitment of 1,595 vacant positions in the Telangana government.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. The candidates will take the objective type examination. The qualifiers in the TSPSC exam will be called for the verification of certificates, community and category-wise. As per reports, TSPSC has notified 1,595 vacancies of Group-IV services. Over 4.35 lakh applicants have registered for the same.

TSPSC Group 4 results: Here’s how to download answer keys

Step 1: Go to the official tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘answer key’

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen with answer keys

Step 4: Download it, and take out a print out for future reference

About TSPSC

Telangana State Public Service Commission is the youngest Public Service Commission in the country constituted dated. 8/ August/ 2014. Hyderabad State was one of the prominent princely State in India and inherits over 400 years of rich tradition and culture with unparalleled grace and historical significance.

A total of 1867 posts are vacant in the state and the exam was to be conducted across the country. The recruitment process is to be conducted to appoint the candidates in the various departments such as Panchayat Raj, Revenue Department, Home Department etc. The posts to be filled up are of Bill Collectors in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Junior Assistants in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, and also for the various posts in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited.

