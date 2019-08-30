TSPSC Group 4 Result 2018 declared: All the candidates who have appeared for the written examination can get all the steps to check result and other details such as official website here.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the results for the TSPSC Group 4 Result 2018 on August 29, Thursday, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the result by visiting the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), tspsc.gov.in. The written examination was held on June 2, 2019, in different centers across the state. All the candidates who have appeared for the written examination and have clearly passed in the same will be called for certificate verification on the basis of the written examination. The process of certificate verification will be executed on October 7, 2019, for the recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant, typist, junior steno and junior assistant cum typist in group-IV.

Steps to check TSPSC Group 4 Result 2018

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying TSPSC Group 4 Result 2018 present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: A new PDF file will open.

Step 5: Search your name in the PDF file.

Step 6: Download the PDF file.

Step 7: Take a print out of the PDF file and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the criteria of certificate verification and the schedule for the same on the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) as stated in the official notification. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 1521 posts of junior assistant, typist, junior steno are to be filled. For further details, candidates can visit the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App