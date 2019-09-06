TSPSC Group-II admit cards out: The admit card for the computer examination to be held for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Section Officers has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

TSPSC Group-II admit cards out: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued the admit cards for the computer examination for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Section Officers in Various departments under the Group-II services. The admit cards are released on the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). All the candidates who applied for the computer examination for the recruitment of the Assistant Section Officers can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), tspsc.gov.in. The examination has been scheduled t be held on September 8, Sunday, 2019.

Steps to download the TSPSC Group-II exam 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Hall Ticket Download for GROUP-II services – Notification no. 20/2015 AND17/2016 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the login id and other required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your TSPSC Group-II admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the TSPSC Group-II admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you in order to take it to the examination hall as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall if they will not have the admit cards for the examination.

About TSPSC:

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is an organisation established by the constitution of India in order to select candidates for civil service jobs in the Indian state of Telangana.

