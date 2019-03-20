TSPSC Group-IV result declared: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the TSPSC Group-IV exam result on its official website @ tspsc.gov.in. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the TSPSC Group-IV result for 1,595 jobs.

TSPSC Group-IV result declared: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the TSPSC Group-IV exam result on its official website @ tspsc.gov.in. The candidates can simply visit the Telangana Public Service Commission official website to check and download their TSPSC Group-IV exam result. The TSPSC TSPSC Group-IV examination was held on October 7 for 1,595 jobs in Telangana government. According to the official data, around 2,72,132 candidates have qualified the examination. The recruitment board has selected 33,132 candidates for the Junior Assistants posts in TSPSC.

The commission will be selecting the candidates on the basis of their performance and marks in the objective type examination. After which, the selected candidates will be called for the verification of documents, category-wise.

Here are the steps to check and download the TSPSC Group-IV result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana Public Service Commission @tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads TSPSC merit list group IV services

Step 3: A new page will pop up now, enter your registration number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Results will be displayed on the screen now.

Step 6: Download and take print out of the same for future use.

About the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC)

The Telangana State Public Service Commission is the youngest Public Service Commission in the country. The commission recruits candidates to fill the vacant posts in the Telangana state government and undertakings. The TSPSC invites applications for the vacant jobs time to time and hire the eligible and qualified candidates after several rounds of examinations according to the rules, orders, and instructions issued by the Telangana government.

For more details, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of the TSPSC.

