TSPSC Recruitment 2018: The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the admit card on its official website tspsc.gov.in. The interested candidates are required to apply for the Group 4 post.

TSPSC Recruitment 2018: Candidates can now download the admit card for the Telangana State Public Service Commission Group 4 post and others recruitment examination from the official website of TSPSC as it has been released by the Board recently. The interested candidates are requested to log into the TSPSC website tspsc.gov.in to download the hall ticket for the upcoming TSPSC Group 4 exam 2018 which has been scheduled to be conducted on October 7, 2018.

Following are the steps to download hall tickets for Group-IV recruitment exam:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on ‘Hall ticket’ and Download for Notification nos.10/2018 , 11/2018 , 17/2018 & 18/2018 Enter the registration number and date of birth. Once you fill all the details, download the hall ticket and take out a print out after the submission of the application.

The candidates can use this DIRECT LINK to download the admit card.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of objective type examination. Later, the selected candidates will be called for verification of certificates, community and category-wise.

It is mandatory for the candidates to frequently check the notification for details. The qualification, syllabus and scheme of the examination.

A huge number of candidates are expected to appear for the TSPSC Group 4 examination. Earlier, for 1,032 posts of Group-2 services, 4.97 lakh candidates appeared the recruitment test.

