TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2018: The Telangana Public Service Commission had released the Final Answer Keys for the VRO Exam and the Group 4 Answer Keys, however, due to some technical issues it has withdrawn the Group 4 Answer Key from the website. The new link for the same will be released soon.

TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2018: The Village Revenue Officer (VRO) recruitment examination Answer Keys and the Group 4 Answer Keys has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) yesterday i.e. on October 16, 2018, however, soon after some time the link for the Group 4 Answer Key was withdrawn from the website. candidates who are waiting for the Answer Key should note that the new link for downloading the Group 4 Keys will be released soon. According to reports, the link might have been deactivated or withdrawn due to some technical fault of the website.

The TSPSC had conducted the Group 4 examination on October 7, 2018. This recruitment drive has been conducted by the Commission to fill up as many as 1867 vacant positions in various departments under the commission. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the Answer Keys of VRO as well as the Group 4 exam.

How to download the TSPSC VRO Answer Keys 2018?

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) – https://tspsc.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, ‘VRO – OMRs’ on the homepage and click on the same

On clicking on it, candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, enter the details such as TSPSC ID, Hall ticket No, Date of Birth, Enter Image Text

Click on the login button

Candidates will be directed to the OMR sheet or answer Keys

To directly go to the VRO – OMRs link and download the TSPSC VRO Answer Key 2018, click here: http://omrsvro.tspsc.gov.in/TSPSC160918/

