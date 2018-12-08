TSPSC VRO Ranking List 2018: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the ranking list of Village Revenue Officer (VRO) through its official website - tspsc.gov.in. Candidates can download by logging into the website.

TSPSC VRO Ranking List 2018: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has recently released the final result of the recruitment examination conducted by the Commission for the post of Village Revenue Officers (VRO) on its official website. As per the latest reports, the ranking list of the result has been published on the official website.

All those who have appeared for the examination and have qualified the examination can check their ranks through the official website of TSPSC i.e. at – tspsc.gov.in.

How to download the Rank list of TSPSC VRO Recruitment Exam 2018?

Visit the official website of TSPSC as mentioned

Search for the link that reads, “WEB NOTE OF GENERAL RANKING LIST FOR THE POST OF VILLAGE REVENUE OFFICER IN REVENUE DEPARTMENT – NOTFN NO.13/2018.”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a PDF

Check your roll number on the list if it exists

Download the same and take a print out of the list if necessary for future reference

To go to the official website of Telangana PSC and download the ranking list, click on this link: https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/

