TSPSC VRO Recruitment 2018: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has published the OMR answer sheet or Answer Keys of the Village Revenue Officer recruitment examination held this year on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the official portal of TSPSC and download the same by following the instructions given below.

Moreover, the TSPSC’s website might not open due to huge traffic load and candidates are advised to have patience. They should note that in this case, they should wait and try to log in to the official website once again.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their OMR sheet from the official website – tspsc.gov.in:

Log on to the official website of TSPSC – tspsc.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, ‘VRO OMR’ and click on it

The candidates will be redirected to a new webpage

Fill in all the necessary details and login

The OMR sheet of the examination will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

