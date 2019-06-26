TSSET admit card 2019 @ telanganaset.org: The hall ticket has been released by the Osmania University, Hyderabad for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TSSET) 2019 on its official website telangnaset.org. Interested candidates can download the hall ticket through the mentioned official website. There is also an alternative website that is osmania.ac.in through which the results can be checked.

TSSET admit card 2019 @ telanganaset.org: The Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the hall ticket for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TSSET) 2019 on its official website telangnaset.org. Candidates can download the admit card through the mentioned official website. Alternatively, the results can be checked through this website that is osmania.ac.in. The exam is conducted to recruit at the post of a teacher in the state. The examination scheduled to be conducted on July 5 and July 6, 2019.

TSSET admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, telanganaset.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download admit card’ under the ‘announcements’ section, on the home page.

Step 3: You wil be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Log-in after using credentials

Step 5: Hall ticket will be displayed on screen to download.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card

The examination is conducted in two parts, paper I and paper II. The number of candidates who were qualified for an assistant professor is 6 per cent of the total candidates who will be appearing for the exam.

Candidates who will be appearing for the Telangana State- State Eligibility Test (TS-SET)-2019 exam should download the SET Admit Card 2019 at the earliest possible to avoid any problems on the exam day.

It is an important document for the candidates to carry as they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. So it is advisable to the candidates that they should quickly download the hall ticket after verifying all the details and carry it at the exam centre.

