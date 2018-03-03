Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO) has released admit cards for Assistant Engineer (AE) 2018 exam. The examination is scheduled to be held on 11 March. So, the candidates have been advised to take out the print of hall ticket from the official website of TSTRANSCO at tstransco.cgg.gov.in. The commission will roll out the preliminary key on its official website on 12 March 2018. Know procedure to download the TSTRANSCO AE hall tickets 2018.

Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO) has rolled out hall tickets for Assistant Engineer (AE) 2018 exam. TSTRANSCO AE Hall Tickets 2018 have been made available to download at official website tstransco.cgg.gov.in. Aspirants can download the admit for Assistant Engineer trades such as Electrical, Civil and Telecom. From today onwards the candidates who have applied for the TSTRANSCO AE 2018 can download the hall tickets. Before downloading the candidates should make themselves clear about the procedure to avoid any misunderstanding. Candidates are advised to take hall ticket/admit card in the examination centre. So it is mandatory to download the soft copy of admit cards.

The transmission corporation has given notification No.No.06/2017 dated 28 December last year for filling up of 330 posts in Telangana state. As per advertisement of the recruitment, the written examination is scheduled to be held on 11 March (Electrical -10.30 AM to 12.30 PM, Civil & Telecom 2 pm to 4 pm). The duration of the written test is two hours. The exam will be conducted on OMR sheet. So, candidates should bring black ballpoint pen to mark response for each question by darkening the circle. The commission will roll out the preliminary key on its official website on 12 March 2018. Unhappy with their result, if any, can be sent through email to cgm.hrd@tstransco.in within three days, i.e., up to March 15.

Procedure to download the TSTRANSCO AE hall tickets 2018:

Candidates firstly visit the website of Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited at http://tstransco.cgg.gov.in.

Now navigate to hall ticket download column on the official website of TSTRANSCO and click on the download hall ticket link Assitant Engineer Notification link, i.e., third row.Available Today expected.

Now the last step, enter candidate/reference ID, Date of Birth and click on submit button.

