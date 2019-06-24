Tezpur University Entrance Examination: The results of the Tezpur University Entrance Examination (TUEE) are going to be announced on June 25, 2019, as per the official website. TUEE examinations are conducted every year for admissions of students into various courses offered by the university. Candidates who appeared for the Tezpur University Entrance Examination(TUEE) 2019 which was conducted from May 31 to June 2 can check their results on the official website of TUEE – tezu.ernet.in or tezuadmissions.com. The results will be published in a merit list form and will include the rank, exam roll number, gender, and category. A separate merit list for the reserved category and the unreserved category will be released. The merit list will be in the form of a Pdf and will include the name of candidates who have been shortlisted or selected for the admission into the university. Besides the merit list, the university officials will also release a waiting list which will include the names of all the candidates who will be provided with seats into different courses if any of the shortlisted candidates fail to confirm their seat before the end of the specified date.

Steps to check TUEE 2019 results online:

Visit the official website or click on the above given link.

On the homepage, click on the TUEE 2019 results link.

The candidates will be redirected to the admission portal page

Fill in your login details and Click on Login

The merit list/results will be displayed on the screen

Download the Pdf copy of the result Take a print out of the result for future references

After the results of the Tezpur University Entrance Examination are declared, candidates will be called in for counseling session which will most likely commence in the month of July. During the counseling session, the candidates will have to give their preferences for the courses as well as the college for seat allotment. Candidates must carry all their documents while going for the seat allotment process.

