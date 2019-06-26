TUEE Result 2019: Tezpur University entrance exam results are likely to be declared today on tezu.ernet.in. Candidates who have appeared in the TUEE 2019 are advised to check their results by following the steps given in this article.

TUEE Result 2019: The entrance exam results of Tezpur University which were held for admissions to various courses will be released today, June 26, 2019, on the official website – tezu.ernet.in. According to reports, the results which were supposed to be declared yesterday, June 25, got postponed due to some unknown reasons.

However, the varsity is most likely to announce the results today. All those candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination of the University i.e. TUEE 2019 may check the steps to download their entrance result given below for their convenience.

Candidates who qualify the TUEE entrance exam will have to attend counselling sessions for which they will be notified after the declaration of the entrance results. Candidates will have to fill up their preferences for the course and college for seat allotment during the counselling process. Reports say that classes for the autumn semester in the varsity will commence from July 26, 2019.

How to download the Tezpur University TUEE Result 2019?

Visit the official website – tezu.ernet.in or tezuadmissions.com

or tezuadmissions.com On the homepage, enter details such as your name and password to login

Now, click on the TUEE Result link

link Here, enter your TUEE roll number and click on Submit

The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference if future

Meanwhile, Tezpur University had conducted the entrance tests for various B.Tech, M.Tech and M.Sc, MBBS and PhD and non-PhD programs offered at the university from May 31 to June 2.

Here’s the direct link to download the TUEE Result 2019

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App