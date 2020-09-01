Twitter users have flooded Twitter with hilarious memes about the JEE main exam being held in the country even during the coronavirus pandemic.

On September 1st, students appeared at various exam centres throughout the country for the Joint Entrance Exam-Main (JEE-Mains) engineering entrance exam. Memers have flooded Twitter with hilarious memes about the JEE main exam being held in the country even during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Union Minister at the Ministry of Education (previously the Ministry of Human Resources Development), Ramesh Pokhiyal ‘Nishank’ requested the chief ministers of different states that they provide aid to the students as they appear for the examination. There have bee plenty of petitions for delaying the JEE-Mains and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) medical exam given the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus.

Around 8.58 lakh students had applied for the (JEE)-Mains exam and 15.97 lakh for NEET. Pokhriyal appealed to chief ministers of each state to support the students in these unprecedented times and make proper arrangements so the candidates do not go through any inconvenience. He also asked students to trust the authorities conducting the exam.

#MannKiBaat#युवा_मोदी_के_साथ is trending in India

Meanwhile JEE & NEET students to other Yuvas : pic.twitter.com/ZyvZQCr6eT — 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) August 30, 2020

#SpeakUpForStudentSafety #neetJEE2020

.

I think a few students might demanded postponement and CLAT POSTPONED

.

.

JEE AND NEET students who are getting WORLDWIDE support still after getting no postponement : pic.twitter.com/HIAEaGOkbr — Ani_meme123 (@ani_meme123) August 28, 2020

If u can conduct JEE_NEET_final yr exam amid this pandemic,u can conduct RRB NTPC N SSC EXAM also. Students to Govt–@PMOIndia @RailMinIndia #speakupforSSCRaliwaystudents pic.twitter.com/AF6u80R8MK — Memes For You (@abhi_k_memes) September 1, 2020

The NEET exam was held twice when I appeared for it. I couldn't give my best because of the news of changing patterns, postponement. You guys have to deal with corona too. Hats off to you guys. You've already smashed the exam. Best of luck #JEEMain — Kanika Nainwal (@KanikaKn) September 1, 2020

The entrance exam is regarded as one of the most difficult to pass in the world. Many on social media praised the students’ courage to come to the exam centres during the coronavirus crisis and expressed their wishes.

Although several students were reclusive to arrive at the exam centres due to the hazards involved, appropriate measures are said to have been taken to minimise the risk of transmission of coronavirus. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had also released guidelines as to how students must behave during the exam.

NTA is responsible for conducting the JEE-Mains exam. Authorities tried to enforce social distancing and the wearing of face covers/masks was mandatory. Candidates were also recommended to carry a hand sanitiser on their person.

This is not a meme only ,it can be us, please postpone JEE and NEET…#PostponeExams_Or_ResignModi @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/hsHWzfVi2a — Ashley (@Matt7832) August 29, 2020