Uber riders are now under the radar as now they will also get rated on the app by their drivers and if they get a low average rating, they will be banned from the app.

Waiting for your Uber ride? Don't forget to be nice to the driver or get banned from the app!

Uber riders can soon face a major issue of account deactivation in case their ratings fall on a serious level. The automobile service provider company has revised the community guidelines and add a new set of rules. At the initial stage, only the drivers were prone to get banned from Uber if their ratings went below average.

The latest guidelines of the company will come in action firstly in the United States and Canada initially. Uber’s head of safety brand, Kate Parker mentioned that the riders may lose the permit to use uber if they develop a rating which is below average. He concluded his statement by saying that riders will also get a hefty amount of opportunities to increase their ratings before the deactivation of their account.

Till now, uber has not clarified the criteria for deactivation. As per some leaked information in 2015, the drivers face the risk of deactivation of their account if their rating is below 4.6 but the average for the riders is still a mystery and it may get revealed at the time of the addition of this new feature to the Uber app.

As per the blog post of Uber, it is going to share a number of tips on how the riders can land up at a good average by following the guidelines properly. Some of them include avoiding making the vehicle dirty through eating or drinking stuff, not forcing the driver to run the vehicle at a very fast speed and appreciating the polite behaviour of the driver.

Uber recently launched the rider preference feature in the United States which permits the user to set their temperature, baggage and conversation preferences. For example under the conversation option, you can choose between happy to chat, quiet preferred or no preference.

