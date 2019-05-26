UBSE Class 10 Class 12 results: Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will announce the results of Class 10th and Class 12th on Thursday, May 30 this month. The results will be declared on the official websites of UBSE at uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will announce the results of Class 10th and Class 12th on Thursday, May 30 this month. The results will be declared on the official websites of UBSE at uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. Reports quoting Board officials as saying that the secretary Rakesh Kumar Kunwar will announce the matriculation and Class 12th results after holding a presser at 10: 30 am. This year’s Class 10th and Class 12th exam concluded on March 26 in which 2.76 lakh students took part.

Steps to check UBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results

• Visit the official website at uaresults.nic.in.

• On the homepage, click on the result link.

• Enter the required credential.

• Enter the submit option.

• The result will appear on the screen.

• Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

The results will be also made available via SMS service. Students of Class 10th need to type UK10 followed by roll number and send to 56263 while Class 12th students need to type UK12 followed by roll number and send it to 56263.

Last year, UBSE had announced Class 10th and Class 12th results on May 26. The pass percentage for Class 10th stood at 74.57 per cent and 78.97 per cent for Class 12th. In both the class, girls outperformed boys by registering more pass percentage.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App