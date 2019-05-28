Students can check their results at the official website @uaresults.nic.in. Students can check the result on alternative websites - ubse.uk.gov.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The examination was conducted from March 6 to March 24. As per the data shared by the board, in total 2, 74,794 appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination in the state.

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary education (UBSE) is all set to release the result of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2019 results. Students can check their results at the official website @uaresults.nic.in. Students can check the result on alternative websites – ubse.uk.gov.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The examination was conducted from March 6 to March 24. As per the data shared by the board, in total 2, 74,794 appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination in the state. This year, a total of 1,49,468 students had appeared for the HSC exam, and 1,32,371 for the SSC exams.

How to check:

1. Visit the official website @ubse.uk.gov.in

2. Click on Uttarakhand Board Class 10, Class 12 result’ link

3. Enter your roll number, click on submit button

4. Uttarakhand Board 10th result and Uttarakhand 12th result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download it and take a print out of the same for further use.

In 2018, the pass percentage was 74.57 percent for class 10 and 78.97 percent for class 12. In class 10, last year, 68.96 percent of boys passed and 80 percent of girls passed. In class 12, the pass percentage for boys was 75.03 percent and pass percentage for girls was 82.83 percent.

Students can access the results through variuos websites online – ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in, examresults.net/uttarakhand, uttarakhand.indiaresults.com. In case due to heavy traffic, one is not able to open these websites, he/she may also check their respective scores at said websites.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App