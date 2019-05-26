UBSE Class 12th Result 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will be releasing the UK Board Class 12th Result 2019 and UK Board Class 10th Result 2019 of 2.76 lakh students on Thursday i.e. May 30. Candidates who appeared for the Uttarakhand examination are advised to visit the official website of UK Board i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in for updates.

UBSE Class 12th Result 2019 @ ubse.uk.gov.in: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will be releasing the UK Board Class 12th Result for 2018-2019 batch on May 30, Thursday. The board secretary Rakesh Kumar Kunwar as per reports will declare the results of Classes 10 and 12 examinations at 10:30 am via a press conference from the board office at Ram Nagar, Nainital. The Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 will be released on the official websites that are uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in from 11 am. This year, the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education conducted the UK Board examination for 2.76 lakh students from March 26, 2019.

If you are unable to access ubse.uk.gov.in due to heavy website traffic, visit mentioned below websites like:

Steps to check and download Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 via Websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Uttarakhand Board XIIth Class Examination Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number/ admit card number or hall ticket number along with your date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above details.

Step 5: Your UBSE UK Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download and take a print out of your UK Result 2019 for future reference.

All the Class 12th students are advised to visit their respective schools to collect the original certificates like mark sheet, school leaving certificate, migration certificate and provisional certificate. The websites that are mentioned above are just to download and check the UBSE UK Result 2019 Class 12th.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App