UBSE Class 12th Result 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will release the UK Class 10th Result 2019 and UK Class 12th Result 2019 of 2.76 lakh students tomorrow i.e. May 30. All the candidates who appeared for the Uttarakhand Board Class 12th examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website of UK Board i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in.

UBSE Class 12th Result 2019 @ ubse.uk.gov.in: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has decided to release both UK Class 10th Result 2019 and UK Class 12th Result 2019, tomorrow i.e. May 30 at 11:00 AM in the morning. All the students who appeared for the UK Board examination from the 2018-2019 batch are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Uttarakhand Board i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in. Well, all the candidates eagerly waiting for their respective UK Board Result 2019 are requested to stay calm and get ready with their admit cards/ hall ticket numbers or registration number. Also, if students are unable to access the official or alternative websites due to any problem, they can get their Uttarakhand Result on mobile phones.

It is reported that a total of over 2.76 lakh students appeared for the Uttarakhand Board examination from UK Class 10th and UK Class 12th. The Uttarakhand Board this year conducted the UK 12th examination from March 1 to March 26, 2019, wherein Class 10th examination was held from March 2 to March 25, 2019.

List of the websites to check, download UBSE 12th Result 2019:

Here is how you will need to send your roll number to a mentioned below number to receive your UBSE UK 12th Result 2019:

Type UK12ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263

Steps to check, download UK Class 12th Result via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board of School Education i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads XIIth Class Examination Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your Registration number/ roll number/ hall ticket number or admit card.

Step 4: Submit by clicking to the Get Result button.

Step 5: Your UBSE Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App