UBSE Class 12th Result 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to announce the Class 12th Result 2019 on Thursday, May 30. Reports said that the Board Chairman Rakesh Kumar Kunwar will declare the Class 12th Result 2019 at a press conference. After the presser, the results will be made available on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. The Board will also make results available on the third party websites.

The UBSE held Class 12th exams in March 2019, starting from March 1 to March 27. As many as 1, 24,867 students appeared in the examination. Students have been advised to keep track on the official website of the Board. After the announcement of results, students need to visit their respective schools and collect their marks sheets.

Check steps to download UBSE Class 12th Result 2019:

Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads Uttarakhand Board Class 12 result. Enter your credentials. Hit the submit option. UBSE Class 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.\

Websites to check UBSE Class 12th Result 2019:

ubse.uk.gov.in uaresults.nic.in uttarakhand.indiaresults.com examresults.net/uttarakhand

Last year, Uttarakhand Board had announced the Class 12th results on May 26 along with the Class 10th results. The girls had outperformed boys by registering a pass percentage of 82.83 per cent against 75.03 per cent of boys. The overall percentage was recorded at 78.97 per cent.

