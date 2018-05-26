The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 results of the academic year 2017-18 has been announced on the official website of UBSE. Students can now download their results online from the official website of the Uttarakhand Board or other third websites such as www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on Saturday, May 26, published the results for Class 10 and Class 12 Board Result 2018. The UBSE education board shared higher secondary and senior secondary result on their official website @ ubse.uk.gov.in and @ uaresults.nic.in. The UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2018 were held from March 5 to March 24. And now the Uttarakhand Board of School Education has shared the results.

As per a report of Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), a total number of 1,32,381 students appeared for Class 12 examination this year. Last year, a total of 1,45,914 students had taken the Class 12th examination. Students can find their result on UBSE’s official website @ ubse.uk.gov.in and @ uaresults.nic.in.

Aspirants can find their result and download the marksheet by simply following the steps given below:

Here’s how to check UK 10th result 2018, UK 12th result 2018 Log onto the official website www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in. Look for the link which says Uttarakhand Board result 2018 Click on the link which says Uttarakhand 10th Result 2018 or Uttarakhand 12th Result 2018 Enter your roll number Download the result

The results will also be uploaded on third party websites such as examresults.net/Uttarakhand, uttarakhand.indiaresults.com. In case students face difficulty in accessing their results from the official website due to the heavy traffic on the results announcement day, they can use the other websites mentioned above.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App