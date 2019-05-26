UBSE Class 10th Result 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has decided to announce the UBSE Class 10th Result 2019 on May 30, Thursday. Over 2.76 lakh students who appeared for the UK Board examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website of UK Board i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in.

UBSE Class 10th Result 2019 @ ubse.uk.gov.in: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has decided to declare the UBSE Class 10th Result 2019 on Thursday, May 30. All the students who appeared for the UK Board 10th Result 2019 are advised to visit the official website of UBSE i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in. The Secretary of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBBSE) Neeta Tiwari was quoted saying that the results of Class 10, 12 examinations will be declared on Thursday, May 30.

The board secretary Rakesh Kumar Kunwar will declare the results of Classes 10 and 12 examinations at 10:30 am through a press conference from the board office at Ram Nagar, Nainital. Tiwari further added by saying that the results will be available at the official websites from 11 am. This year, a total of 2.76 lakh students sat for UK Board examination in which was concluded on March 26. Apart from the official website of the UK Board, you can also visit a result website i.e. uaresults.nic.in.

Steps to check, download UK Class 10 Result 2019 via website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads UBSE Class 10th Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your Name, Roll Number/ Admit Card Number or Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above details.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 for future reference.

Steps to check, download UK Class 10 Result 2019 via SMS:

To check your UBSE Result 2019 via SMS, students have to type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. And if you are a UK Board Class 12th student, type UK12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

