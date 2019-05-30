Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th result 2019 live updates: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on Thursday declared the results for Class 10 and Class 12 2019 soon on its official website, @ ubse.uk.gov.in. The board had conducted the Class 10 (HSC) examination 2019 and Class 12 (SSC) examination 2019 from March 1 to March 27, 2019. The board released the Class 10 and Class 12 results at around 11 am.

Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th result 2019 live updates: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on Thursday declared the results for Class 10 and Class 12 2019 soon on its official website, @ ubse.uk.gov.in. The board had conducted the Class 10 (HSC) examination 2019 and Class 12 (SSC) examination 2019 from March 1 to March 27, 2019. The board will be releasing the Class 10 and Class 12 results at around 11 am. Following the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the state board were delayed as teachers were busy with the polls duty. Over lakhs of students have been impatiently waiting for the Class 10th and Class 12th 2019 results to be declared.

Last year, the UK board had declared the result on May 26. The total pass percentage of students was recorded at 68.96 per cent. The students are informed that the UK board can release the results anytime from now. Thus, students are advised to keep an eye on the site to check their results.

Here are the Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th result 2019 live updates:

Satakshi Tiwari has emerged as UK board Class 12 topper with 98%. She has secured 490 marks out of 500 and studies in SDMIC Chinyalisaur, Uttarkashi. In UK board Class 10 results 2019, Anita Saklani has topped the examination with 99%. She is from SDMIC Dehradun.

The total pass percentage of Class 12 students this year is recorded at 80.13% while the total number of boys who have cleared Class 10 examinations is 76.43%. Those waiting for their results, no need to panic, you will be able to check your result soon.

The UK board had declared Class 12 and Class 10 results 2019 @ ubse.uk.gov.in . Satakshi Tiwari has emerged as the topper in UK board Class 12 2019. Currently, the official website of the board is running slow due to heavy traffic on site.

. Uttarakhand board Class10, Class 12 result 2019: Alternative websites to check uaresults.nic.in

examresults.net

results.gov.in

indiaresults.com

uttarakhand.result91.com

uaresults.nic.in

uk.gov.in



Uttarakhand board Class 12 results 2019: Steps to check

Click to the link: “UK Intermediate School Result 2019” Enter your Registration Number/ Roll Number/ Admit Card Number Submit the important details. Your UK Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out of your UK Board 12th Result 2019 for future reference.

‘

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App