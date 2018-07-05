UCEED 2018 first admission list: UCEED has announced the first admission allotment list for B Design in IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IITDM Jabalpur at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The board has allotted the institutions on basis of ranks and marks. Candidates can simply follow the steps given below to check the UCEED 2018 allotment list online.

UCEED 2018 first admission list: The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2018) has shared the first list for B. Design admissions to IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur on its official website @ uceed.iitb.ac.in. The UCEED entrance examination helps aspirants to get the admission in various IIT’s across the country.

Candidates, who qualified the UCEED 2018 exam, will get the chance to take admission in top institutes of the country.

Also Read: UPSC Results 2018: UPSC Civil Services Prelims results expected by July 15

As per reports, candidates, who have bagged the rank 1 to 16 will get the admission in IIT Bombay, rank 17 to 53 will get a seat in IIT Guwahati and candidates on the 32 to 75 position will get a chance to take admission in IITDM Jabalpur. Aspirants can check their name with rank and admission centre by simply following the steps given below.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Police admit cards 2018: RP constable exams admit cards to be out soon

Steps to check the UCEED 2018 first admission allotment list for B.Design :

Step 1– Log on to the official website of Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design @ uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2– Click on the downloads option.

Step 3– Enter your details like UCEED Roll, name and centre.

Step 4– Download the PDF to check the admission list and save it.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More