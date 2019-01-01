UCEED 2019: The admit card for the upcoming Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCCED) 2019 the entrance exam has been released at uceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates appearing for the examination need to download the hall tickets by following the steps given below.

UCEED 2019 admit card: The admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCCED) 2019 entrance exam has been published by Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay on its official website. Those candidates who are appearing for the entrance examination for admissions to the B Design programme at IIT Bombay, Guwahati, Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur can now download their respective hall tickets by logging into the website of the Institute – i.e. uceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the UCEED 2019 admit card.

The UCEED 2019 is going to be held on January 19, 2019. Candidates need to check if there is any mistake in their admit card/hall ticket and get it rectified by the concerned authority by January 5, 2019. The admit card will contain the name of the candidate, registration ID, roll number for the upcoming UCEED 2019 exam, signature, examination details and photograph of the candidates.

How to download the UCEED 2019 admit card?

Log into the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in

On the home page, click on ‘admit card download’ link

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Now, click on ‘login’ and enter the necessary details

Submit the details

The UCEED Admit Card will appear on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

