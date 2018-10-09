UCEED 2019: The online registration for the upcoming UCEED 2019 has commenced on the official website. Candidates who are interested to appear in the entrance exam can check the official website and register themselves before the closure of the application process.

UCEED 2019: The registration process for UCEED 2019 examination has commenced on the official website of IIT Bombay, which is going to conduct the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design. According to reports, the candidates who are interested to appear for the Entrance examination next year can check the details regarding the examination on the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The UCEED Examination will commence on January 19, 2019, from 10 am to 1 pm at 24 cities across the country. This examination is conducted for candidates aspiring to get admissions into the Bachelor programmes of Design (B Des) at top Engineering institutes across the country such as IIT Guwahati, IIT Bombay, IIITDM Jabalpur.

How to register for the UCEED 2019?

Visit the official website of UCEED 2019

Search for the link that reads, “Registration” on the homepage

Click on the link

Candidates will be redirected to a different page where they need to enter details in the provided fields

After entering all the relevant details, click on the submit button

Candidates ID and Password for login will be generated

Now, with the login details, click on the application portal

Fill in all the details and make application fee payment

Submit the form and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

