UCEED, CEED 2020: Admission schedule for UCEED and CEED 2020 has been issued by the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT), Bombay. Interested candidates can visit the website of CEED and UCEED for further details.

Considering the admission schedule of UCEED and CEED 2020 the process will commence from October 9, 2019. Interested aspirants should prepare well for the common entrance exam as it is mandatory to clear the examination for proceeding further.

Significantly, UCEED is conducted for the admission in various IIT programs at IIT Bombay, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and IIT DM Jabalpur, CEED is conducted for the admissions to the Masters of Design and the Ph.D. programs in Design offered at IISC Bangalore, IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kanpur, and IITDM Jabalpur. Candidates who wish to appear in the examination can visit the official website of CEED and UCEED.

The application process for UCEED and CEED 2020 will commence from October 9, 2019. Aspirants can submit the application form without any late fee until November 9, 2019. Candidates can submit the registrations with a late fee from November 10 to 16, 2019. The admit card for the examination will be out from January 1, 2020, onwards. Candidates will also be given a chance to make corrections in the admit card. The last date for rectification of discrepancies in the admit card is January 5, 2020. UCEED and CEED 2020 will be conducted on January 18, 2020, from 10 AM to 1 PM. The results for the examination will be released on March 4, 2020.

UCEED, CEED 2020: Exam pattern

Exam pattern for CEED 2020

CEED examination will be a computer-based examination and it is conducted to examine the visualization and spatial ability, environmental and social awareness, analytical and logical reasoning, language and creativity, observation and design sensitivity of the candidate who is applying for the admission.

Part A Section No. of Questions Question Number Marks (Correct answers) Marks (Incorrect answers) Marks (Unattempted) Total Marks NAT 8 1 — 8 3 0 0 24 MSQ 10 9 — 18 3 − 0.2 0 30 MCQ 23 19 — 41 2 − 0.5 0 46 Total 41 1 — 41 10 Part B Section Number of Questions Question Number Total Marks Sketching 1 1 20 Creativity 1 2 20 Form Sensitivity 1 3 20 Visual Sensitivity 1 4 20 Problem Identification 1 5 20 Total 5 1 — 5 100

Exam pattern for UCEED 2020

Exam for UCEED will be conducted for a duration of three hours in two parts

Section No. of Questions Question Number Marks (Correct answers) Marks (Incorrect answers) Marks (Unattempted) Total Marks Part-A (240 marks, 2 hours 30 minutes) NAT 18 1—18 4 0 0 72 MSQ 18 19—36 4 −0.19 0 72 MCQ 32 37—68 3 −0.71 0 96 Part-B (60 marks, 30 mins) 1 1 60 0 0 60 TOTAL(Part-A and Part-B combined): 300 MARKS

