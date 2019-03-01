UCEED result 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has declared the results of UCEED 2019 Exam on the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam2019 can download the UCEED entrance Exam 2019 results from uceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED result 2019: The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2019 was conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay for which the result has been declared on the official website of the institution. Candidates who have appeared in the UCEED 2019 examination are advised to check the result of the same by visiting the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can follow the instructions to download the UCEED 2019 result given below.

According to reports, all those candidates who qualify the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2019 will have to separately apply for B. Des admissions. Reported;y, 2930 candidates who had appeared have qualified the UCEED exam 2019. It has also been said that more than 12,000 candidates had participated in the UCEED 2019 Exam this year.

Meanwhile, a candidate namely Vishwaprasanna Hariharan from Thane has scored 213.96 scores, which made him the topper of UCEED 2019. Candidates can check their respective results by logging into the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in. Those who have qualified in the UCEED entrance Exam 2019 will be eligible for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur

How to download UCEED result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCEED — uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘Announcements’ tab and click on the ‘candidate portal link’

Step 3: Click on the login option on the page

Step 4: Now, enter the necessary details in the provided fields

Step 5: The UCEED result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Direct link to download UCEED Result 2019

