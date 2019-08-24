UCMS DU recruitment 2019: The University College of Medical Sciences, DU is willing to hire the 91 candidates for Assistant professor posts. Apply through its official website @ucms.ac.in

UCMS DU recruitment 2019: The University College of Medical Science, Delhi University has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant professor. Total 91 posts are vacant for various categories including Forensic Medicine, General Medicine, and Microbiology. Interested candidates can apply for, on or before September 11 through UCMS’s official website @ucms.ac.in.

All the candidates are advised to attach correct document and send the printout of the application to the address Principal, University College of Medical Sciences, Room no. 107, Dilshad Garden, Delhi-110095. Although candidates should make sure that the application’s printout reaches the university before applying date.

The application may be rejected if the relevant certificates for respective reserved categories are not uploaded and therefore no appeal will be registered regarding this. Candidates have to pay Rs 500 as application charge and applicants applying for more than one post must apply separately and pay fees separately.

UCMS DU recruitment 2019: Posts Details

Anesthesiology: 4

Anatomy: 6

Biochemistry: 4

Community Medicine: 1

Dermatology and Venereology: 1

Emergency Medicine: 3

Endocrinology: 2

Forensic Medicine: 2

General Medicine: 8

General Surgery: 9

Microbiology: 6

Obstetrics and Gynecology: 3

Ophthalmology: 4

Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics: 3

Orthopedics: 3

Oto-Rhino-Laryngology: 1

Pediatrics: 2

Periodontics and Preventive Dentistry: 2

Pathology: 9

Pharmacology: 7

Physiology: 5

Psychiatry: 1

Radio-Diagnosis: 3

Tuberculosis and Respiratory Medicine: 2

UCMS DU recruitment 2019: How to apply

UCMS DU recruitment 2019: Apply through the link given below.

