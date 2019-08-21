UCMS recruitment 2019: University College of Medical Science is willing to hire candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidate can submit their application through its official website @ucm.ac.in.

UCMS recruitment 2019: University College of Medical Science, Delhi has invited the application for 91 Assistant Professor posts. The notification released on its official website. Interested candidates can apply on or before September 11. There are 24 categories for Assistant Professor which includes Forensic Medicine, General Medicine, and Microbiology.

All the applicant are required to apply through an online process in the prescribed format and correct document attach. After submitting application online candidates have to send the printout of the application to the address, Principal, University College of Medical Sciences, Room no. 107, Dilshad Garden, Delhi-110095 on or before September 21.

If the relevant certificates for respective reserved categories are not uploaded with the

application, the application may be rejected and no appeal against its rejection will be

entertained. Candidates have to pay Rs 500 as application charge and applicants applying for more than one post must apply separately and pay fees separately.

UCMS recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details, Qualification, and Experience

Experience: Minimum 3-year experience required for every post.

Anesthesiology: 04 posts- MD/MS/DNB (Anesthesiology).

04 posts- Anatomy : 06 posts- MS (Anatomy) or MD (Anatomy) or DNB (Anatomy) or MBBS with M.Sc. (Anatomy) or M.Sc. (Med. Anatomy) with Ph.D. (Med. Anatomy) or M.Sc. (Med. Anatomy) with D.Sc. (Med. Anatomy).

: 06 posts- Biochemistry : 04 posts- MD (Bio-Chemistry), or DNB (Biochemistry) or MBBS with M.Sc. (Med. Biochemistry), or M.Sc. (Med. Biochemistry) with Ph.D. (Med. Biochemistry), or M.Sc. (Med. Biochemistry) with D.Sc. (Med. Biochemistry).

: 04 posts- Community Medicine : 01 posts- MD/DNB (Social & Preventive Medicine), or MD/DNB (Community Medicine).

: 01 posts- Dermatology & Venereology : 01 posts- MD/DNB (Dermatology and Venereology), or MD/DNB (Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy).

: 01 posts- Emergency Medicine : 03 Posts- MD/DNB (Emergency Medicine) or MD/DNB (Medicine/General Medicine/Internal Medicine or MS/DNB (General Surgery) or MD/DNB (Res. Medicine or MD/DNB (Anaesthesiology) or MS/DNB (Orthopaedics).

: 03 Posts- Endocrinology : 02 Posts- DM/DNB (Endocrinology) or MD/DNB (Medicine) or MD/DNB (Paediatrics).

: 02 Posts- Forensic Medicine : 02 Posts- MD/DNB (Forensic Medicine).

: 02 Posts- General Medicine : 08 Posts- MD/DNB (Medicine) or MD/DNB (General Medicine) or MD/DNB(Internal Medicine).

: 08 Posts- General Surgery : 09 Posts- MS/DNB (Surgery) or MS/DNB (General Surgery).

: 09 Posts- Microbiology : 06 Posts- MD (Bacteriology) or MD (Microbiology) or DNB (Microbiology) DNB (Bacteriology) or MBBS with M.Sc. (Med. Bacteriology)

: 06 Posts- Obstetrics and Gynecology : 03 Posts- MD/MS/DNB (Obstetrics and Gynecology).

: 03 Posts- Ophthalmology : 04 Posts- MS/MD/DNB (Ophthalmology).

: 04 Posts- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopaedics : 03 Posts- MDS/DNB in the subject.

: 03 Posts- Orthopedics : 03 Posts- MS/DNB (Orthopedics).

: 03 Posts- Oto-Rhino-Laryngology : 01 Posts- MS/DNB (Oto-Rhino-Laryngology).

: 01 Posts- Paediatrics : 02 Posts- MD/DNB (Paediatrics).

: 02 Posts- Paedodontics & Preventive Dentistry : 02 Posts- MDS/DNB in the subject.

: 02 Posts- Pathology : 09 Posts- MD (Pathology) or DNB (Pathology) or Ph.D. (Pathology) or D.Sc. (Pathology).

: 09 Posts- Pharmacology : 07 Posts- MD (Pharmacology) or DNB (Pharmacology) or MBBS with Ph.D. (Med. Pharmacology) or M.Sc. (Med. Pharmacology) with Ph.D. (Med. Pharmacology) or M.Sc. (Med. Pharmacology) with D.Sc. (Med. Pharmacology).

: 07 Posts- Physiology : 05 Posts- MD (Physiology) or DNB (Physiology) or MBBS with M.Sc. (Physiology) or M.Sc. (Med. Physiology) with Ph.D. (Med. Physiology) or M.Sc. (Med. Physiology) with D.Sc. (Med. Physiology).

: 05 Posts- Psychiatry : 01 Post- MD/DNB (Psychiatry) or MD/DNB (Psychological Med.), or MD/DNB (Medicine) with Diploma (Psychological Medicine)

: 01 Post- Radio-Diagnosis : 03 Posts- MD/DNB (Radio-Diagnosis) or MD/MS/DNB (Radiology).

: 03 Posts- Tuberculosis & Respiratory Medicine: 02 Posts- MD/DNB (Tuberculosis) or MD/DNB (Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases)

UCMS recruitment 2019: Click the link below for information and to apply.

official website

Click here to apply

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App