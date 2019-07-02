STRIDE will be identifying young talent, promoting research culture and supporting trans-disciplinary research so that it can benefit the developing economy of the country

In a bid to give a boost to the research work in Indian universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has given a go-ahead to Scheme for Trans-disciplinary Research for India’s Developing Economy(STRIDE). This is being seen as the latest step in the direction to strengthen the research infrastructure in the country.

The STRIDE scheme is being launched to provide support to the research programmes and projects conducted across the country. It is expected to strengthen research capacity building and work to develop and integrate new ideas, concepts, and practices which will be in the direction of public welfare.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has said that STRIDE scheme will be going to promote the research culture and innovation in higher educational institutions. Since, it is a Trans-disciplinary research approach, so there will be a contribution from various teams of experts from different disciplines. The members of the team will work on innovative ideas to deal with common problems faced by people.

The scheme will also encourage high-quality research in the field of humanities. The UGC has set up an advisory committee and has appointed Prof Bhushan Patwardhan as the Chairman of that committee. The details of the scheme will be available on the website by July 8 and the proposals will be announced by July 20.

